Mumbai: After slamming the media, actor Sooraj Pancholi has lodged a complaint at the Versova police station in Mumbai for spreading conspiracy theories and fake news on social media. In his complaint, he has also mentioned some media houses, YouTube channels and some other people involved in tainting his image.

For the past several days, a lot of talk has been doing the rounds on social media in linkingSooraj’s name with Sushant’s late former manager Disha Salian. A couple of days back, a photo allegedly picturing Disha Salian and Pancholi has gone viral on social media. However, Sooraj quashed the rumours saying that the girl in the picture was not Disha and that he has never met or talked to Disha.

The one seen in the photo is his friend Anushree Gaur who does not even live in India. Sooraj has lodged a complaint at the police station, upset over some similar allegations. In this complaint, Sooraj has told that he is being mentally tortured by some fake news broadcast against him.

Sooraj says that some media articles are referring to such news which has no relation with him. He says that by linking the two deaths together, his name is also being linked. All the allegations against him on social media are baseless, he maintains.

Sooraj is being accused of having a deep relationship with Disha Salian on social media. Also, there was a clash between Sooraj and Sushant over this matter, which was settled by actor Salman Khan. This is being said on social media. However, all these allegations have been denied by Sooraj.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case from Mumbai Police and will be investigating in the matter. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday has grilled Rhea Chakraborty, his father and brother over an FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh.