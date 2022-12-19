Keonjhar: Locals have alleged massive irregularities in the plantation of grafted cashew saplings in Tentalapasi panchayat under Harichadanpur block of Keonjhar district. The plantation work was done under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). Sources said an information plaque was set up near the plantation area, stating that it will be done on eight hectares belonging to 10 beneficiaries in the 2021-22 fiscal. The Horticulture department was assigned to implement the project.

Locals alleged that the claim of the Horticulture department about plantation on eight hectares is completely false. One can assess how many saplings had been planted. The project cost has been estimated at Rs 4 lakh. However, the major part of the fund has been misappropriated, they added. It was stated that over Rs 1.38 lakh has been spent on the maintenance of the saplings in the first year.

Locals, however, refuted the announcement and alleged that the entire amount has been siphoned off. They have demanded an investigation into how the amount has been spent. This correspondent tried to contact Monika Nayak, Assistant Horticulture officer of Harichandanpur block, over the phone. However, the calls went unanswered. When contacted, deputy director of the Horticulture department Jayant Nayak assured me that the matter will be investigated.