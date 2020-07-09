Mumbai: The youngest Ambani scion is a board member of Reliance Retail and part of the management team of five verticals of the Reliance Group.

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), who is also Asia’s richest man, is a man on a mission. He has been grooming his youngest son for a bigger role in the organization, if sources are to be believed.

Anant,who didn’t hold any formal position in the Reliance empire till fiscal year ended March 2019, now suddenly figures in the top management.

The 25-year-old has been taken aboard Reliance Retail Ventures, and he is part of the team headed by Executive Director Subramaniam V. Anant’s siblings — twins Akash and Isha — are also on the board of this company, according to RIL’s annual report for financial year 2019-20.

Anant is also on the board of Digital Services, the vertical which holds all the digital interests of the group, including broadband connectivity and the online-to- offline (O2O) commerce platform, JioMart.

The youngest Ambani, who had his first taste of training at his father’s conglomerate at RIL’s Jamnagar plant earlier, now holds an important position in refining and marketing, and petrochemicals verticals, according to the annual report.

March 16, 2020, Anant was appointed director on Jio Platforms board, sources close to the development had told in May. With new roles and responsibilities, Anant is being groomed for a bigger role in the group, the source said.

What he is not a part of is the management of oil and gas exploration & production, and liquidity and capital resources verticals.

Anant did his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and graduation from Brown University in Rhode Island.

Anant’s siblings Akash and Isha had joined the boards of Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail Ventures way back in 2014. They had joined the group at about the same age as their father. Mukesh Ambani was when he joined RIL in 1981, i.e at 24 years.

