Hyderabad: After Samantha Ruth Prabhu was rumoured to have developed a severe viral infection, her manager has clarified that it is nothing but a slight cough.

Earlier on Monday, the actress had visited a private hospital, which triggered gossip on her health condition.

The news created wide speculation among the public and her fans got worried about Samantha’s health condition. To clear the air, an official statement from Samantha’s manager has been released.

The statement denies any seriousness, brushing off rumours about her health. The ‘Oh Baby’ actress had a slight cough, for which she visited a private hospital. As a precautionary action, Samantha also underwent a Covid test which was only done to rule out any possible infection.

“Actress @Samanthaprabhu2 is healthy. She is taking rest at her home after undergoing a test at AIG Hospital due to a slight cough yesterday. Do not believe any rumours or social media gossips,” Samantha’s manager told the media.

This clarification from Samantha’s team has come as a big relief for the fans who are now wishing her a speedy recovery.

Samantha, who recently participated in shooting for ‘Pushpa’s item song, had jived with Allu Arjun.