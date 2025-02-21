As we get older, we notice more changes in our bodies, such as lower energy levels, slower metabolism, and apparent ageing indicators. While heredity and lifestyle are important factors, researchers believe that daily eating habits may also be an influence.

Certain diets, particularly those high in processed components and refined oils, have been linked to inflammation, which can speed up ageing. Understanding how diet affects the body might help you make better dietary choices for long-term health.

How some foods affect ageing

Refined oils and processed foods : Common in packaged snacks and fast food, these contain high levels of Omega-6 fatty acids, which may contribute to inflammation.

: Common in packaged snacks and fast food, these contain high levels of Omega-6 fatty acids, which may contribute to inflammation. Excess sugar and preservatives : Found in soft drinks, sweets, and packaged meals, these can lead to frequent insulin spikes, affecting skin health and energy levels.

: Found in soft drinks, sweets, and packaged meals, these can lead to frequent insulin spikes, affecting skin health and energy levels. Fried and grilled foods: These contain compounds known as Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs), which may weaken collagen, potentially leading to skin aging.

Healthier alternatives

Choosing natural oils : Opting for cold-pressed oils such as mustard, coconut, or groundnut can help maintain a balanced diet.

: Opting for cold-pressed oils such as mustard, coconut, or groundnut can help maintain a balanced diet. Home-cooked meals : Preparing food at home using fresh ingredients allows better control over the intake of processed additives.

: Preparing food at home using fresh ingredients allows better control over the intake of processed additives. Adding nutrient-rich foods: Including turmeric, nuts, fruits, and green vegetables in daily meals may support overall health.

While occasional indulgence is normal, being attentive of dietary choices can improve long-term health. Making simple dietary changes can help you retain your energy and overall health over time.

PNN