Mumbai: Actress Isha Koppikar has bagged the female lead role opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh in the upcoming, yet to be titled, web show, and she will be seen playing the role of an inspector.

“It’s a cat and mouse game where there is an intellectually stimulating chase equally juggled between the protagonist and the antagonist, both of whom are equally intelligent. The content is captivating and has many layers to it. Somehow the thriller genre has always excited me and the cop role is something that comes very naturally to me.

“This cop role is unlike what mostly writers sketch is not a typical cop character. She is not an abusive loud cop. The true power is not in loudness, but in the gravitas and position,” Isha said.

The show is currently being directed by Prawaal Raman.

On working with Isha, Raman said: “Isha and I worked in Darna Mana Hai and I had found her to be an excellent actor. One of those pragmatic dedicated ones and her films and her journey till now is proof of that. We both continued working and remained in touch and finally we reunite after so many years.

“This is really something I’m very excited about. She really fits the character and I’m excited about both dedicated actors Isha and Neil working towards contributing a lot while essaying the characters.”

The show will stream on Zee5.