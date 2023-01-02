Bhubaneswar: Hosts Odisha FC are banking on home record while Mumbai City FC will look to continue their dream run as both teams kick off the new year with an exciting clash in matchweek 13 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Kalinga Stadium, here Monday.

The last time these two sides met earlier this season, the Islanders wrapped up all three points with a clean sheet. The visitors continue to remain unbeaten this season but will face a stiff challenge to keep that up at the Kalinga Stadium, where Odisha FC have only dropped points once — during a draw — this season.

On the flip side, that draw has come during Odisha FC’s ongoing run of form, which is their lowest point this season. The Juggernauts have failed to win their last three games and failed to score in all of them, securing just a solitary point in the process.

In their last game, Odisha FC fell to a late defeat, just four minutes from time, against Kerala Blasters. Two of their last three games have involved at least one key player missing due to suspension. On Monday, Saul Crespo is expected to be back in the starting XI against Mumbai City FC after serving his suspension.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC will begin the new year as the only unbeaten side in the league. A win will take the Islanders back to the top of the table. So far, Mumbai City FC have won eight out of their eleven games while scoring 32 goals, eight more than Hyderabad FC who are their closest competitors on that front and have played one game more.

Greg Stewart has the joint-highest goal contributions in the ISL this season. The midfielder has seven assists and four goals in eleven games so far. The pacey duo of Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte have been hard to stop on the flanks and will be the key attacking outlets once again for the Islanders as they look to reclaim the first position from Hyderabad FC.

The two sides have clashed previously on seven occasions and the record is only slightly tipped in Mumbai City FC’s favour. The Islanders have notched a victory on four occasions, while the Juggernauts have clinched three wins.

