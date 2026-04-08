Jerusalem: Israel’s military said Wednesday that it “continues fighting and ground operations” in its war against the Lebanese militia Hezbollah.

The military issued a statement acknowledging that the war was continuing, even after mediator Pakistan said that Israel would halt its attacks as part of a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war.

Israel separately acknowledged strikes into Iran up to the ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said Israel would honour the Iran ceasefire while continuing to fight Hezbollah. Hezbollah has not offered any statement yet.

Iran, the United States and Israel reached a two-week ceasefire Wednesday as President Donald Trump pulled back from his threats to destroy Iranian “civilization”.