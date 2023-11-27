Jerusalem: The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that it has received a list of hostages to be freed by the Hamas Monday — the final day of the four-day truce between the two warring sides.

“Discussions are being held on the list that was received overnight and which is now being evaluated in Israel,” CNN quoted the Office as saying in a statement on behalf of the government coordinator for the hostages and missing persons.

Monday is the fourth, and potentially final, day of the initially negotiated truce between Hamas and Israel.

As of Sunday both parties had discussed the possibility of extending the truce, but no such deal has been announced yet.

Hamas has said that it seeks to extension of the ongoing four-day truce with Israel, which has so far witnessed the release of three groups of Israeli hostages from Gaza and three groups of Palestinian prisoners and detainees from Israeli jails.

In an official statement Sunday night, which was sent to the Israeli government through the mediators in Qatar, the Palestinian militant group said it wants “to extend the truce after the four-day period ends, through serious efforts to increase the number of those released from imprisonment as stipulated in the humanitarian ceasefire agreement”.

The four-day ceasefire in Gaza, which began November 24, entailed an increased flow of aid trucks carrying relief supplies and fuel into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

Under the agreement, Hamas promised to release a total of 50 hostages, mostly women and minors. It has just handed over a third batch of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross on the third day of the temporary truce, including 14 Israelis and three foreign nationals.

Israel promised to free some 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons in exchange.

Since the beginning of the ceasefire, 67 hostages were released by Hamas.

In exchange, Israel has released 39 Palestinian prisoners, according to the country’s prison service.

Over the weekend, Qatar, which played a central role in mediating the agreement, said it too was hoping to extend the truce, which includes provision for an extension of one extra day for every 10 hostages Hamas is ready to free.

A senior Palestinian official familiar with negotiations taking place in Qatar has told the media that Hamas informed mediators that it is willing to extend the pause by two to four days and that an extension could see the release of an additional 20 to 40 Israeli prisoners.

November 25, the second batch of the release was implemented after a delay of several hours, as Hamas accused Israel of failing to adhere to what was agreed upon under the truce, regarding the entry of relief trucks into the north of Gaza.

However, the UN Relief Works Agency (UNRWA) said that there is a regular flow of trucks into Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing and more trucks are likely to reach Gaza during the ceasefire period.

IANS