Jerusalem: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday and briefed him about the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

We value our special strategic partnership with India, the world’s largest democracy, he said in a post on X.

Sa’ar said he briefed the Indian minister on developments in the Israeli operation against Iran.

I said that the (Iranian) regime is carrying out naval terrorism in the Strait of Hormuz. This is not an American or Israeli issue; it’s a fundamental problem affecting world order and the global economy. If this grave phenomenon is not addressed now, it could spread worldwide, he said.

Sa’ar said he also addressed the Iranian regime’s aggression toward other countries in the Middle East, the Caucasus, and Europe.

I emphasised that the Iranian regime is acting madly, Sa’ar added.

The West Asia conflict began February 28 when the US and Israel jointly launched military strikes on Iran, assassinating Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israel and US military bases in several Gulf countries.