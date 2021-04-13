Mumbai: The plan was to ‘bowl wide yorkers’ to the rampaging Sanju Samson, said Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh. It was his final over effort which saw Punjab Kings win the game by four runs against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL encounter played Monday. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Samson with Royals needing five runs to win from the last ball. Arshdeep had 13 runs to defend and he came through with flying colours.

At the post-match press conference, Arshdeep was asked how he prepares himself for bowling in high pressure situations.

“I just back myself and the way support staff or the bowling coach tells me to. I back myself and try to keep the things simple and work according to the plan devised by the captain,” Arshdeep said. Arshdeep turned out to be the best bowler for Punjab with figures of three wickets for 35 runs.

Arshdeep was asked about his plans to bowl at Samson in the final over. “The field was set and the plan that he was to fed (with) wide (balls). I had to try and bowl wide Yorkers. We thought if we could execute all the six balls well for him, then it will be difficult for Samson to score,” Arshdeep said. “The main thing was to back the execution and bowl as per the plan,” he added.

According to the 22-year-old Guna-born speedster, there was not much dew at the Wankhede Stadium. “I guess every team now practice bowling at the death with the dew. Everyone knows that there will be some dew, but I don’t think that there was that much of dew tonight (Monday). Yes every team practice all types of situation because you need prepare for everything,” he informed.

According to Arshdeep, no team can be written off in the IPL. “The wicket was pretty good and they batted really well. I guess IPL is such a big stage and such a good league, you cannot write off any team,” he signed off.

Punjab will next face Chennai Super Kings April 16 at the same venue.