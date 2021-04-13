Mumbai: Sanju Samson’s magnificent 119 (63b, 12×4, 7×6) on his captaincy debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR) came in a losing cause. However, Sanju Samson asserted after the end of the game Monday that the second part of his innings was the best he ever played. Samson however, failed to send Arshdeep Singh’s final ball for the maximum as RR lost the match to Punjab Kings (PKS) by four runs.

“The second part of the innings was the best I ever played. In the first part, I was not timing the ball well. I took my time, respected the bowlers, took singles and got into a rhythm. Then I started to play my shots in the second half,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.

“I enjoy my shots but I come back to the present after I play those shots. It automatically happens, when I focus on my skills and watch the ball and react. Sometimes I lose my wicket also, so I just play the same way,” the RR skipper added.

Samson said it was about trusting his processes and being honest to his abilities. “I did that, and it came off tonight (Monday). The coin (at the toss) looked really nice so I pocketed it. I asked the referee if I can have it, but he said no,” informed Samson.

Samson also said he could not have done better than that though he rued failing to clear the ropes on the final ball. “I don’t have words to tell, very close game, came close but unfortunately… I don’t think I could have done anything more. I timed the ball well, but unfortunately couldn’t clear the man in the deep. It’s all part of the game. We thought the wicket was getting better and we could chase the target down. Despite the loss, I think the team played really well,” Samson said.

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul said he didn’t stop believing in the team. He said he knew that a couple of wickets will give his side the win.

“The game went deep only because me included, we dropped some sitters. We bowled well until about 11-12 overs. We’re used to this type of situation. It’s not something new for us, but a win like this brings the team together,” Rahul pointed out.

“We batted really well and bowled well in patches. We weren’t consistent with the lengths but the bowlers will learn. A lot of talented, skilful players, and it’s important that we back them,” said Rahul who scored 91 and was unlucky to miss out on a ton. Had he got it, instead of Samson, he would have been the first batsman to score a century in this edition of the IPL.

Rahul praised Deepak Hooda who hit a 28-ball 64 to lay the foundation of Punjab King’s big total, along with him. “It was an amazing innings from Hooda, and that’s the kind of fearless batting we want to see in the IPL,” Rahul said.

“We have been tentative sometimes. It’s important for us to play fearlessly at times, so I am happy that the expectations are being understood and met. Gayle and Hooda were both good that way,” added the PKS skipper.

Rahul also talked about Arshdeep Singh (3/35) who dismissed Samson with the final ball of the match. “I always go to Arshdeep for crucial overs and he enjoys the pressure. “He loves being in the contest and I love throwing him the ball. He trusts himself and backs his skills, so that’s always good to see,” Rahul signed off.