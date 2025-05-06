By Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: A cultural and religious row has reignited tensions between Odisha and West Bengal after the Mamata Banerjee–led Bengal government referred to a newly-built Jagannath temple in Digha as Jagannath Dham.

The title, deeply revered in Odisha, is traditionally and spiritually associated with the world-famous Srimandir in Puri, which is one of the sacred Char (four) Dhams in Hinduism.

The move has sparked a political and public outcry in Odisha, with leaders, scholars, and temple authorities condemning the usage of the term. They argue that the sanctity and heritage of Jagannath Dham cannot be duplicated or casually attributed to other temples, regardless of their intent or popularity.

The controversy gathered steam on social media after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Riju Dutta defended the nomenclature in a provocative post on X. “Much of Odisha’s economy depends on Bengali tourists. Around five lakh devotees visited Digha’s Jagannath Dham during its inauguration. It’s natural to be angry… but you shouldn’t oppose Narayan himself… Joy Jagannath,” Dutta posted, stirring further debate.

His comments drew sharp responses from Odisha politicians. BJD MP Amar Patnaik called the statement insensitive and reductive. “Temples are not tourist spots. Jagannath Dham isn’t a weekend getaway—it is a spiritual anchor for Hindus globally. Lord Jagannath belongs to all, but the sanctity of Puri’s Dham must be respected,” he asserted.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty also weighed in, calling West Bengal’s move a ‘delusion’. He stated emphatically, “There is only one Jagannath Dham in the world— and it is in Puri.”

As the row deepened, a section of social media users in West Bengal began trending the hashtag #BoycottOdisha, calling for a halt in tourism and economic ties with the neighbouring state.

Odisha scholar Niranjan Mohapatra emphasised the spiritual difference between Puri and Digha. “The Digha temple may serve devotional and cultural functions, but it cannot be equated with the original Jagannath Dham in Puri. Digha is a tourist spot, not a pilgrimage site,” he remarked.

In a press statement Monday, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb asserted that the original and only Peeth (sacred seat) of Lord Jagannath is Purushottama Kshetra, also known as Shree Kshetra, located in Puri, Odisha.

“We came to know from various media reports that the newly-constructed Jagannath Temple in Digha, East Medinipur, West Bengal, has been named as ‘Jagannath Dham’ or ‘Jagannath Dham Cultural Centre’. The matter was referred to the Mukti Mandap Pandit Sabha, the apex religious advisory body in Puri, through a letter dated May 3, 2025. A formal response was received May 4. In its reply, the Mukti Mandap Pandit Sabha reiterated that while deities of the Chaturdha Murti (the four principal deities of Jagannath tradition) may be consecrated elsewhere, no place other than Puri can be designated as Jagannath Dham, Shree Purushottama Kshetra, Shree Kshetra, or Neelachal Dham,” the Gajapati asserted.

Based on the religious opinion, the Gajapati categorically stated that the temple in Digha cannot be referred to by any of these sacred titles.

Meanwhile, amid allegations that sacred wood from Srimandir had been used to make idols installed at the Digha temple, Odisha’s Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan Monday said that an interim investigation has ruled out such possibilities. Harichandan also warned legal actions against the West Bengal government if it didn’t stop referring to the Digha temple as ‘Jagannath Dham’.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee, speaking for the first time after the controversy erupted, tried to stick to her government’s stand and said, “We respect the temple in Puri, and we also respect Jagannath Dham. Kaali Temples and Gurdwaras are found throughout the country. Temples exist in all areas. Why is there so much anger on this issue?”

Nevertheless, clashes between the neighbouring states are not a new phenomenon, as the two have previously been at odds over matters ranging from demarcation of borders, language, origin of Rasagolla, to potato sometime back.

Experts said the latest attempt by the West Bengal government to diminish the highest symbol of Odia pride by undermining the sanctity of Srimandir and its pilgrimage significance reeks of a desperate move by the TMC to stir up religious sentiments ahead of Assembly elections in that state.