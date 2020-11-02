Jagatsinghpur: In view of the polling for 102-Tirtol (SC) Assembly constituency seat which is to be conducted November 3 Tuesday, Jagatsinghpur district administration Sunday evening stepped up security arrangements leaving no stones unturned for the purpose.

Jagatsinghpur district administration has identified 155 of the total 373 booths in Tirtol Assembly constituency segment to be sensitive, informed District Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra at a presser here.

The central forces will be deployed in all sensitive booths under Tirtol Assembly constituency segment and webcasting will be done in 37 booths. Micro observers will be mobilised in 40 booths and CCTV cameras will be installed at the remaining booths, Mishra added.

Notably, around 800 ASHA workers and equal number of volunteers are to be engaged at the polling booths in Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituency segments to ensure COVID-19 compliance, Chief Electoral Officer Odisha Sushil Kumar Lohani said Sunday.

PNN