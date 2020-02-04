Jagatsinghpur: With an aim to ensure transparency and speed up the pace of movement of files from one level to another and from one department to other, the district administration of Jagatsinghpur has launched the e-office system. While launching the e-office system at the district Collectorate, Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra has said that it would enable the government offices to reduce the use of paper.

Moreover, the hassles of file movement from one department to another will be overcome and the new system will help in ensuring transparency and accountability among the office staff. The e-office system will come handy for the office staff to easily locate the files. The e-office system is under the 5-T initiative of the state government.

“Unlike earlier in manual system, where there was scope for hiding the file or missing the file, the e-office system has overcome all such things and it is very well designed to ensure accountability of each and every staff right from the section clerk to the highest -level,” said the Collector.

The state has already planned to set up e-offices in every district of the state. Jagatsinghpur is the first to launch the e-office system.