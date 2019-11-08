Jagatsinghpur: The district administration of Jagatsinghpur is on high alert as it braces for heavy rainfall in the next couple of days due to the effect of severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’.

Even though all educational institutions will remain closed Friday and Saturday, teachers will have to attend. In spite of November 9 (second Saturday) being a registered government holiday District Collector Sangeram Keshari Mohapatra has cancelled it and asked officials to attend office said district information and public relation office (DIPRO) sources.

According to the information available from DIPRO, all the BDOs will hold discussions with tehsildars and officials of various administrative departments to prepare for any sort of eventuality. Steps to evacuate people from low lying areas and to identify all pregnant women, children and physically-challenged people will be done by Friday.

The district fishery department and the executive officers of Paradip Municipality have been asked to remain alert. Fishermen have been warned against going into the sea through public address system.

The district collector has asked the various departments to stock adequate food, keep toilets clean in shelter homes and also to restore power in the homes. Hospitals have also been alerted in case of any emergency. Similarly adequate stock of cattle feed has also been kept.

PNN