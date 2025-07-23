New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, who surprised everyone by stepping down as vice president, has started packing his belongings and plans to soon move out of the Vice President’s Enclave, people familiar with the development said Wednesday.

As a former vice president, he is entitled to a government bungalow.

The Dhankhar started packing their belongings Tuesday, the sources said, adding that they plan to soon move out of their official residence.

Dhankhar, 74, shifted to the newly-constructed Vice President Enclave on Church Road near the Parliament House complex in April last year.

The VP Enclave, housing Vice President’s residence and office, was constructed under the Central Vista redevelopment plan.

He stayed at the VP Enclave for nearly 15 months.

“He (Dhankhar) will be offered a Type VIII bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi or another area,” an Urban Development Ministry official said Tuesday.

The Type VIII bungalow is usually allotted to senior Union ministers or presidents of national parties.

Dhankhar resigned from the post Monday, citing health reasons.