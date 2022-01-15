Mumbai: Jagrut NGO is working hard for its dream to make the world a better place to live in since 2009 and hence they have started various campaigns in order to make the world more environmentally friendly, pollution free, educated, and healthy.

The word ‘Jagrut’ means awareness and the NGO is trying hard to spread awareness and help people rise above themselves. The NGO is working on multiple fields and issues like rural education and women empowerment.

As many as 87 per cent of the schools in India are in the country’s villages. While we know that lack of education at the rudimentary level is a large reason behind the rising illiteracy rate in our country, the NGO hopes to create projects that will help change these disturbing statistics.

“The plight of our women in the villages and the lower rungs of society are deplorable. At Jagrut, we strive to make them aware, educate them so that they can be self-sufficient and in turn bring up their children better,” the NGO said.

Jagrut has also organised blood donation camps, free computer training classes, special screening of Jai Ho for street children, ban plastic campaign, free book distribution to SSC students, senior citizen card distribution, fog fumigation drive – Vile Parle and many other events for the betterment of the society.

For all of these events, Jagrut has received tremendous responses from various sections of society. To help people, Jagrut has also started a free ambulance service. The ambulances were donated by Rakesh Kothari (Riddhi Siddhi Bullion Ltd). There are three ambulances in all, specifically serving Vile Parle and all of Mumbai. Jagrut has been caring for specially-abled and needy people right from the start in 2009.

In order to promote education, Jagrut is constantly conducting programs like Ehsaas in which they provide scholarships to talented students.

This is how Jagrut has contributed to almost all the sections of society for the betterment and with a goal to spread awareness amongst people.