Colombo: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo Tuesday and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wishes and message of solidarity in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

During this, both leaders also inaugurated a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District of Northern Province — an area severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah. The 110-tonne bridge was airlifted from India and installed as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu.

EAM Jaishankar also announced a reconstruction package of $450 million to Sri Lanka, covering rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity, construction of houses fully destroyed and partially damaged and support for the health and education sectors.

“Pleased to call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo today. Conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm wishes and message of solidarity in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah,” the EAM posted on X.

“Building on our First Responder activity under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India will commit to a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka covering: Rehabilitation and restoration of road, railway and bridge connectivity; Construction of houses fully destroyed and partially damaged; Support for health and education sectors, in particular, those that have been damaged by the cyclone; Agriculture, including to address possible shortages in the short and medium term; Better disaster response and preparedness,” he added.

EAM Jaishankar further said that India stands firmly with Sri Lanka, building on the civilisational ties, Neighbourhood First and Vision MAHASAGAR.

The External Affairs Minister arrived in Colombo on Monday to a warm welcome by Sri Lankan Deputy Tourism Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe.

His visit to Sri Lanka underscores India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and takes place in the context of Operation Sagar Bandhu, launched to address the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu November 28, as the First Responder in the immediate aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah, to provide urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka.

Last week, India delivered relief supplies to various regions of flood-hit Sri Lanka, reflecting its steadfast commitment to assisting the neighbouring nation in times of crisis during Operation Sagar Bandhu.

December 18, India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, visited the Kolonnawa suburb of Colombo and the Bhaktivedanta Children’s Home ‘Gokulam’ in Wattala – areas that have been severely affected by floods in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.

As part of India’s continued assistance to the island nation, High Commissioner Jha distributed assistance kits among families in Kolonnawa in coordination with All Ceylon Sufi Spiritual Association and among children of ‘Gokulam’ at the ISKCON Temple in Colombo, where they have been relocated.

Earlier, December 14, an Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft arrived in Sri Lanka, delivering 10 tonnes of medicines and 15 tonnes of dry rations, while also facilitating the return of the Indian Army Field Hospital team, which had been set up in Mahiyanganaya, near Kandy, following the successful completion of its humanitarian mission.

“Efforts to restore critical road connectivity are progressing steadily. Preparatory activities are underway at bridge sites in Chilaw and Kilinochchi, with the damaged Kilinochchi Bridge fully cleared and ready for the installation of a Bailey Bridge, facilitating smoother movement and improved access in the region,” the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said in a statement.