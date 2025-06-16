New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday said he spoke with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the current situation in West Asia and the role of diplomacy.

The situation in West Asia continues to evolve amid increased military tensions between Israel and Iran.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Had a telecon with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE on the current situation in West Asia and the role of diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch.”

In another post on X, Jaishankar said he also spoke with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan.

Spoke with FM @AraratMirzoyan of Armenia. Discussed ongoing developments in the region and our close cooperation,” Jaishankar said.

Israel Friday conducted strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear, missile and military complexes, mounting tension in West Asia, and prompting retaliatory action by the Islamic Republic.

India had said Friday that it was “deeply concerned” over the recent developments between the two countries and was “closely monitoring” the evolving situation, even as New Delhi urged both nations to avoid any escalatory steps.

Amid the escalating tensions, Jaishankar Friday spoke with his counterparts in Israel and Iran to discuss the situation.

In a post Friday, Jaishankar said he received a call from Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa’ar.

Later in another post, Jaishankar said he also had a telephonic conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

