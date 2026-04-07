Jajpur: A man who was shot by unidentified assailants in Odisha’s Jajpur town succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Soumya Sagar Samal, a resident of Kuansarpur under Jajpur Town police limits, police said.

According to officials, Samal was returning home after closing his shop at Shitaleswar in Jajpur municipal town Monday night when two men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire on him near Kalimegha. He sustained critical gunshot wounds and collapsed on the spot.

Passersby rescued and admitted him to Jajpur district headquarters hospital. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment Tuesday, police added.

Police said the exact motive behind the act and the identity of the shooters remain unknown so far.

Jajpur police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

“We are working to ascertain who was behind the shooting and the reason for the attack. Investigation is under progress,” Jajpur Town SDPO P K Majhi said.