Jajpur: One more person in Odisha has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus in Jajpur district. The man belongs to Brahmabarada village under Rasulpur block. The man had also attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month. This incidentally is the 21st positive coronavirus case in Odisha. Efforts are on to identify the others who had come in contact with the man who returned here from Delhi last week. Jajpur District Collector Ranjan Kumar Dash has passed an order sealing the entire Brahmabarada locality.

PNN