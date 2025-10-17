Jajpur: Odisha Police Friday arrested two persons with criminal backgrounds for allegedly firing at a travel agency office here over a delay in the refund of cancelled railway tickets.

The accused have been identified as Michael Santosh (23) of Purbakot village and Santosh Pradhan (24) of Mundamal village, both in Jajpur district.

Police arrested the duo Thursday night at the homes of their relatives outside the district, police said.

A pistol used in the firing, four live rounds, a motorcycle, and a mobile phone were seized from their possession.

SP Yashpratap Srimal said the accused have criminal antecedents not only in Odisha but also in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway into their criminal activities, he said.

Michael had given Rs 8,000 to one Devidutta Panda, owner of the travel agency at Jajpur Road, to book four online railway tickets for Dibrugarh in Assam from Jajpur Road two weeks ago, police said.

Later, Michael had asked Panda to cancel the tickets and refund the entire amount a day before the journey.

Panda reportedly told him the refund had not yet been credited to his account by the railway authorities and asked for more time.

Enraged by the delay, Michael and his associate allegedly arrived at the agency on a motorcycle Wednesday night and fired at the closed office before fleeing the scene.

No casualties or damage to property were reported.

Based on the complaint of Panda, Jajpur Road police Thursday registered a case and arrested both the criminals.

We have arrested the duo under relevant sections of the Arms Act and BNS, Srimal said.