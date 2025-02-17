Delhi: A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was felt in Delhi-NCR and Bihar around 5:30 in the Monday morning, causing panic.

The quake’s epicenter was in the Jheel Park area of Dhaula Kuan, and some reports mentioned people hearing a loud sound as the ground shook.

After an earthquake, people try to evacuate buildings with their families, which is the right approach. However, in some countries where earthquakes are common, such as Japan, earthquake-resistant construction techniques are used to minimise damage.

Following the earthquake in India, a video of Japan’s anti-earthquake system is once again going viral on social media. The video shows that despite the earthquake, the building remains relatively stable. This is because springs are installed beneath buildings, and gaps are incorporated into the structure, making the buildings flexible.

In Japan, people do not build permanent houses. Most homes are made of wood, which helps prevent collapse during earthquakes. Even in the case of a stronger earthquake, people remain safe.

Japan’s buildings also have automatic fire-extinguishing systems and emergency lighting. Buildings use dampers, which are rubber pads or mats that absorb earthquake energy.