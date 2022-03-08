Dharmashala: With at least 29 deaths and over 50 injuries during the last two years, a stretch on National Highway-16 passing through Jaraka Market under this block of Jajpur district has turned into a death zone for commuters.

The never-ending expansion work, going on for over two years, has been causing several mishaps on the stretch. The highway has witnessed many untimely deaths owing to accidents in the last two years as the expansion work has been pushed to uncertainty. Moreover, construction of a flyover is adding to the woes of commuters.

The half-built service road of the NH has now turned into a deathtrap. It is alleged that an accident occurs there almost every day.

Recently, a newlywed woman was crushed to death under a Haiwaa near Deuli square March 1, 2022. Similarly, a woman died after being hit by a speeding truck March 4.

Sources said the construction company has dumped chips and mud on the road which further pose threat to the commuters. Huge holes that have been dug up on the road have further made it an accident-prone area.

Furthermore, a thick blanket of dust is always seen on the stretch of the under-construction road adding to the air pollution in the region.

In 2019, the district administration had demolished many shops alongside the NH for its expansion. A blueprint was also prepared. However, now uncertainty looms over the completion of the expansion work. On the other hand, shopkeepers whose shops were demolished are yet to be rehabilitated and given compensation.

Repeated demands for completion of the work have yielded no result.

The construction company engaged in the expansion work cannot be blacklisted from the project as it might further delay the work, locals said. The administration has to appoint a new agency by floating a fresh tender and that will further delay the work, they added.

Angry locals have tried to bring it to the notice of the Jajpur Collector and the NHAI authorities.