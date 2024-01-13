New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination city information slip for BArch/ BPlanning papers of the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024.

Individuals who have successfully registered for the first session of JEE Mains can download the slips by visiting jeemain.nta.ac.in

The first session of JEE Main is set to commence January 24.

Candidates need to note that the examination city slip is not an admit card. This slip specifically indicates the name of the city where candidates’ examination centres will be located. NTA will release the admit cards for JEE Mains session 1 in stages, precisely three days before each examination date.

To directly download JEE Mains session 1 examination city slip click here.

How to download JEE Mains session 1 examination city slip:

Step1: First, go to NTA JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step2: Click on the link of session 1 city intimation slip link

Step3: Log in using your application number, date of birth

Step4: Download the city slip

Take a printout for future reference.

