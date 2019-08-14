Bhubaneswar: Following the direction of Orissa High Court (HC), state government Wednesday suspended Jharsuguda Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan for not adhering to a previous court order.

Subsequently, ADM Pradeep Sahu has been given additional charge as Jharsuguda Collector till further order. General Administration department has issued a notification in this regard.

Tuesday, the court had directed the state government to suspend the collector for flouting its interim order in connection with cancellation of a liquor shop’s licence. A bench comprising Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra had given the order to Odisha government.

The next hearing in this connection will be held August 27.