Jharsuguda: A man died and his wife is battling for life after the couple allegedly consumed poison for reasons yet to be known at Marakuta village under Sadar police limits in Jharsuguda district.

The incident occurred Friday morning. But the police came to know about it in the evening before recovering the body Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Gobardhan Oram (30), a resident of Ubuda village under Lakhanpur Block in Jharsuguda district.

Some local residents who first noticed the body lying near a bush in Marakuta village in the evening informed the police. Later, a team from the Sadar police station and the deceased’s family members reached the spot.

After coming to know about the couple’s suicide attempt, the police in the presence of the magistrate recorded the statement of the woman at Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital (DHH) where she is undergoing treatment.

The police said that they could not recover the body Friday due to darkness. They have launched a probe to ascertain what forced the couple to take the extreme decision.

