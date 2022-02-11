New Delhi: The second and third days of auction of coal blocks for commercial use saw Jindal Steel and Power bagging Utkal-C coal mine in Odisha. On the other hand Hindalco Industries made the highest bid for Meenakshi mine in the eastern state.

While BS Ispat Ltd emerged as the highest bidder for Majra mine in Maharashtra, Assam Mineral Development Corporation bagged Garampani coal block in Assam. E-auction for Namchik Namphuk mine in Arunachal Pradesh was in progress till 10.00am Friday, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

The government has put on sale 10 coal mines in the third round of commercial coal mining.

“On the 2nd and 3rd day of the e-auction (February 9-10), cumulative five coal mines were put up for auction,” the statement said from the ministry said.

The five coal mines are fully explored and have total geological reserves of 528.051 million tonne. The cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) for these coal mines is 16.07 million tonne per annum (MTPA).

On the first day of auction February 8, five blocks were sold.

Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd had emerged as the highest bidder for two coal blocks in Jharkhand.

While Mahanadi Mines and Minerals emerged as the highest bidder for a coal block in Odisha, Yazdani Steel and Power was the highest bidder for another coal mine in the eastern state, coal ministry had said in a statement Tuesday.

Assam Mineral Development Corp Ltd was the highest bidder for a mine in Assam.