At a time when customers were beginning to think doing multiple top-ups to avail discounts on call tariffs are a thing of the past, Jio’s recent announcement pertaining to interconnect usage charge (IUC) has led to immense confusion in the market with users struggling to understand how it is going to affect them.

Put simplistically, Jio users will now need to pay 6 paisa per minute every time they call a number outside Jio network. While announcing the IUC fees, Jio also had announced several top-ups that customers will need to buy along with their primary recharge pack. However, it was not well-received among the users.

To make things easier for the customers, earlier this week, Jio launched its ‘all-in-one’ prepaid plans that promise to offer 2GB data and unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline calling benefits alongside free minutes for non-Jio numbers for up to three months.

Here is all you need to know about these new recharge vouchers.

The new all-in-one prepaid plans are available in four values – Rs 222, Rs 333, Rs 444 and Rs 555 that offer 2GB of daily high-speed data along with free calling benefits to other network. While Jio has several other plans, we have focused on only the 2GB plan considering that is among the most popular plans by the operator.

Rs 222 plan: The recently launched Rs 222 plan offers 1,000 non-Jio minutes in addition to 2GB daily data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

Rs 333 plan: The new Rs 333 plan comes with 1,000 non-Jio calling minutes alongside 2GB daily data, 100 SMS messages per day, and unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls for 56 days.

Rs 444 plan: The Rs 444 offers 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calling as well as 1,000 minutes for non-Jio calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days.

Rs 555 plan: This new plan comes with 3,000 minutes for non-Jio calling alongside 2GB data benefits, unlimited Jio-to-Jio and landline voice calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for 84 days.

These plans effectively replace the older plans that didn’t include any off-net minutes. This means, customers will need to separately purchase one of the IUC top-up vouchers valued between Rs 10 and Rs 100 to avail off-net calling facilities should they still choose any of the older plans.

That said, if you try to recharge any of the existing plans from Jio website or app, it will automatically add an IUC top-up voucher of your choice to your purchase. Jio app automatically recommends an IUC top-up based on your off-net usage pattern as well.

While the Rs 10 IUC top-up voucher offers 124 off-net minutes and 1GB data, the Rs 20 IUC top-up comes with 249 off-net minutes and 2GB data. The Rs 50 top-up voucher offers 656 off-net minutes and 5GB data and the Rs 100 IUC top-up provides 1,362 minutes of off-net calling along with 10GB data.