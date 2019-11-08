Rourkela: Acting on a tip-off, Rourkela police busted a racket actively involved in mobile tower installation fraud and arrested of five persons here in Sundargarh district.

The accused persons have been identified as Budhha Sarkar (38), Jayant Banerjee (39), Priyanshu Das (25), Rohit Sarkar (34) and Subhjit Raha (34). They are the residents of Kolkata in West Bengal.

The incident came to fore after a complaint was lodged in this connection March 26, 2019 by Purnendu Sekhar Panda, a resident of Rourkela. The victim had paid a whopping price of Rs 9.84 lakh in four installments for installation of the mobile tower atop his house at Basanti Colony in Rourkela.

According to police officials, the accused had defrauded Panda of over Rs 9 lakh on the pretext of installing Jio tower. After realizing about defrauding by the accused, Panda lodged a written complaint at Rourkela Cyber Police Station March 26, 2019.

Based on the complaint, the police initiated an investigation into the matter. Five persons were arrested following raids by Cyber Police at various locations in the Steel City Friday.

The police also seized 7 laptops, 143 SIM cards, 234 bank cheques, 16 hard discs and other materials from their possession.