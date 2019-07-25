New Delhi: With the tenure of the head coach Ravi Shastri and the current support staff of the Indian cricket team set to end after the West Indies tour, the BCCI has already opened the doors for interested candidates to apply. And there have been a number of applicants who have expressed their desire to take up the various positions available. One of the most noteworthy names amongst the candidates is none other than the great South African Jonty Rhodes who has applied for the position of ‘fielding coach’.

The former South African player has said that he has applied for the post drawing inspiration from skipper Virat Kohli. “Look fielding is a department where the captain has to lead from the front. Virat is an example of how fit a player can be,” Rhodes has been quoted as saying by the South African media. “In the last three years, India have improved tremendously as a fielding side, because of Virat’s fitness mantra. If you are fit enough then only you can reach the ball, otherwise not,” Jonty Rhodes added.

Jonty Rhodes has also said that he has no intentions of making India a ‘safe and consistent fielding side’. “I want India to be a fearless fielding side. Then only you will go for catches which safe sides do not,” asserted Rhodes.

Jonty Rhodes is the first to admit that present Indian team fielding coach R Sridhar has done a tremendous job. “I just want to take India to the next level,” Rhodes has stated. “And to do that all the players will have to be fearless.”

Rhodes has also said that his work with the Mumbai Indians during the IPL, has helped him learnt the mentality of the Indian players better. “I have worked with some Indian cricketers and have also watched the others who have played in other IPL teams. So I have the necessary experience to guide them,” Rhodes said.

Agencies