Ghaziabad (UP): A Ghaziabad-based journalist was hospitalised after he was shot at in the head by some assailants near his home here. The journalist is in the hospital in critical condition. So far nine people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said n Tuesday.

The attack on Vikram Joshi, who works with a local daily, came after lodged a complaint at the local Vijay Nagar police post. Joshi lodged the complaint July 16 against some people for harassing his niece.

Joshi was returning home in Vijay Nagar area with his two daughters on a motorcycle. He was waylaid by over half a dozen armed men at around 10.30pm Monday, officials said.

The journalist was shot in the head by one of the accused, who then fled the spot, leaving him severely injured. Joshi was taken to a hospital where he is in a critical condition, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani said nine people have been nabbed so far. Among them are two of the three named in the FIR. The local police post in-charge has also been suspended in the wake of the incident.

“The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempted murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several people with a common intention) on complaint by Joshi’s brother Aniket Joshi,” Naithani said.

The FIR had three named suspects – Chhotu, Akash Bihari and Ravi besides some unidentified people. Chhotu and Ravi have been arrested, while searches are underway to nab Akash. Six police teams are working on the case, added Naithani.

The others arrested have been identified as Mohit, Dalbir, Akash, Yogendra, Abhishek, Abhishek and Shaqir. They have been nabbed based on evidence in connection with the case, police said.

In his complaint lodged at the Vijay Nagar police post, Joshi had named Chhotu, Ravi and Akash, his family alleged. The journalist was given a life threat by the accused men, according to the allegations made in the FIR.

“The family has alleged inadequate action by the local police post in-charge. He has been suspended with immediate effect considering the gravity of the matter. A departmental inquiry has been ordered and the local Circle Officer will probe the matter,” Naithani informed.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the law-and-order situation in the state.

“Ghaziabad falls in NCR. Going by the state of law and order here, one can get an idea of the situation in the entire state of UP. A journalist was shot at because he complained to the police against molestation of his niece. How will common man feel safe in such a jungle raj,” Priyanka said in a tweet in Hindi.