Angul: The public hearing meeting for expansion of integrated steel plant of Jindal Steel Odisha Limited by 19.2 MTPA at Angul was completed successfully at Sabhaghar Hall in Angul Wednesday. More than 600 people from the affected villages of the proposed project participated in the public hearing and expressed their support for the expansion of the project. The meeting was presided by Angul ADM Rajanikant Swain and Regional Officer of State Pollution Control Board Dr Anup Mallik conducted the meeting.

Sub-Collector Baitura Deep, and Angul LAO Ishani Panda were present in the meeting. At the beginning, JSOL’s Head (environment) Alok Sahu informed the villagers about the environmental implications of the proposed project and the mitigation measures to be adopted by the company for maintaining a balanced ecology.

The company will invest Rs 1,19,952 crore for this expansion project, he informed. After the expansion, 9,400 direct employment will be generated which will include unskilled, semi-skilled from the local area & skilled personnel mainly from the local areas and from outside. The company officials informed that very soon a multi-specialty hospital will be established by JSOL Foundation, the Social Arm of Jindal Steel Odisha Limited.

In addition, thousands of indirect employment and multiple business opportunities will be generated. Susant Kumar Behera, MLA (Chhendipada); Akhaya Kumar Samant, Chairman, Angul Municipality; Agasti Behera, Nominee of Sambalpur MP participated in the public hearing meeting. On behalf of the Company Hridayeswar Jha, Executive Director, JSOL; SK Sharma,Vice President and Ashish Pandey, VicePresident were present.