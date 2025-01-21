Khurda: A differently-abled boy died while his mother sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by an elephant in Khurda district, Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sayta Ranjan Martha, 18, and the injured Sulochana Martha of Mahatpalla under Sadar police limits.

According to an eyewitness, the incident took place in the morning when the two were out to attend nature’s call near their house.

“A tusker trampled the youth to death and attacked the woman, leaving her with critical injuries,” he said.

Soon, villagers rushed the mother and son to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced the boy ‘brought dead’ and admitted the woman for treatment.

Later in the day, she was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar.

