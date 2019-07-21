Chhendipada: The much awaited Court of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-JMFC was inaugurated Sunday at the Chhendipada block headquarters in Angul district. Orissa High Court judge, Justice Biswanath Rath attended the event as chief guest and inaugurated the court.

While addressing the gathering, Justice Rath spoke about the advantages of the court. He said it would go a long way in helping the local residents and advocates. He advised the advocates to handle cases as quickly as possible.

Shanta Samal, who has been appointed as the first Judge of the Chhandipada court heard the first case, lodged by the Excise department.

Among others present at the function were Angul Session Judge Ashant Kumar Das, Additional District Session Judge Suresh Kumar Pradhan, CGM Somyak Kumar Patra, Court Registrar Basudev Acharya, court manager Suman Kumar, District Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty, Tehsildar Daniel Ekka, BDO Romanchal Khamari, Angul Bar Association president Jitendra Sahu, Chhendipada Bar Association president Prabhat Kumar Behera and other people’s representatives.

PNN