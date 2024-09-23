Mumbai: Actress Kajol Monday shared a touching birthday tribute to her mother, the legendary star Tanuja, who turned 81. In her heartfelt note, she praised her mother’s timeless beauty and vibrant spirit, affectionately calling her an “evergreen, crazy, beautiful goddess.”

Kajol, who enjoys a following of 17.3 million on Instagram, shared a joyful snapshot featuring her younger sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, and their mother, Tanuja, on her 81st birthday. In the picture, Kajol is seen wearing a black saree paired with a red, long-sleeved blouse, while Tanishaa stuns in a pink saree with a sleeveless blouse.

The birthday girl, Tanuja, is seated comfortably in a purple suit, with her daughters standing behind her, all smiles for the camera. The post also includes a snap of a birthday cake adorned with a photo of a young Tanuja, along with the words “Gorgeous as always” written across the cake.

The post has a caption: “If birthdays were flowers we would have flooded the table…happy happy 81st aka 18 to our evergreen, crazy, beautiful goddess! Love you to the moon and back momma…”

Tanuja is the daughter of filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhna Samarth. She has three sisters, including actress Nutan and one brother. She married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee in 1973. The couple have two daughters, Kajol and Tanishaa.

She started her film career in 1950 with her older sister Nutan in Hamari Beti. As an adult, she debuted in the 1960 film Chhabili, which was directed by her mother, and had her sister Nutan, in the lead.

Meanwhile, Kajol had made her acting debut in 1992 with Bekhudi. She then featured in an all-time hit romantic thriller movie Baazigar, directed by Abbas–Mustan. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty.

She then starred in cult hit movies like Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Ishq, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan.

Kajol has also been a part of projects like– Dilwale, Tanhaji, Tribhanga, and Salaam Venky.

Most recently, she has featured in anthology film Lust Stories 2, directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.

Kajol also starred in legal drama The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha directed by Suparn Verma.

She next has Sarzameen, Do Patti, Maa, and Maharagni- Queen of Queens.

On the personal front, Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgn. The duo had tied the knot February 24, 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The couple have a daughter Nysa, and son Yug.