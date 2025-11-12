Mumbai: Hindi film industry star Kajol took to her social media account to wish Aryan Khan a very happy birthday.

Sharing a picture featuring herself with Aryan and his superstar father and her BFF, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol wrote, “Here’s to new beginnings and bigger dreams. Have a wonderful birthday,” and tagged Aryan.

The actress has always been seen coming out in support and rooting for Jr Khan. Especially when Aryan ventured into the Hindi film industry with his directorial debut, The Ba*** of Bollywood, in September, Kajol had even penned a congratulatory note for him. Taking to her social media account, Kajol, back then, had shared a string of clips and images from the premiere of the series.

In one clip, she is seen posing next to her husband, Ajay Devgn, and close friend Shah Rukh Khan. Kajol captioned the post as: “With the Ba***ds of Bollywood, 😉 congrats @___aryan___ … The only thing more awesome, I’m sure, will be your show! Too excited…” Talking about “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, the series marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and featured Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill.

For the uninitiated, Kajol and Aryan’s father, SRK’s BFF bond goes a long way back to the early 90s. They have been touted as the most loved couple in the Hindi film industry and have starred together in an umpteen number of movies, making all of them sure hits.

IANS