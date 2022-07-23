Bhawanipatana: It was in 1980s when coffee farming had flourished in the tribal-dominated Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi district. The coffee produced there used to be in high demand across the state and even outside it. However, coffee farming soon faced bad days due to lack of government support. Only 20 surviving plants alongside a road in the locality is proof that it was once famous for coffee farming. Now finally some good news has arrived for the farmers after a long time. The district administration has decided to revive coffee farming to provide a scope of earning for the locals.

Reports said, the district administration has issued a directive for reviving the coffee cultivation through ‘Watershed Mission’. Kalahandi District Collector P Anvesha Reddy has directed the officials of the ‘Watershed Mission’ to take necessary steps for the revival of coffee farming. It was learnt that in the first phase, coffee farming will be taken up in 193 hectares of Thuamul Rampur block. This has sown seeds of hope among coffee growers. A special meeting was held by the district administration to draw up a blueprint for the growth of coffee cultivation.

Notably, Koraput coffee has earned a name across the country for its quality and Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi is expected to follow suit. The area has favourable climatic conditions and hence the feasibility of coffee farming increases. Apart from income from agriculture, horticulture, and fruit-bearing trees, the tribal population of the block is hopeful of reaping good benefits from coffee cultivation, an official said. Coffee farming will give economic uplift to the tribals, who have been struggling over years to eke out a decent living in the block.