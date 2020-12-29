Bhawanipatana: The farm sector is the main stay of Kalahandi, but farmers here for years have been experiencing droughts in the absence of proper irrigation facilities. But water of Indravati project may inject a new life to the farm sector it is utilised to its full potential.

Considering such condition of the farm sector, the state government constructed Indravati Mega Lift Irrigation to boost the agriculture in the district, which is known for its annual labour migration.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone at Ladu village for the mega lift irrigation project in 2013.

After completion of the project, it is expected to provide irrigational facilities to 26,248 hectares of farmland in drought-prone Jaypatna, Koksara and Dharmagarh blocks in the district. About 91 villages in the region will get immense benefit of irrigation.

The project entails lifting of water from Indravati Hati barrage. A tender for Rs 756 crore was floated for the project. L&T bagged the contract and started its construction March 12, 2015.

Its trial run was recently launched.

Preparation is on for its inauguration soon.

It was stated that after commissioning of the mega lift irrigation project, the farm sector here will get an impetus in Koksara, Dharmagarh and Jaypatna blocks. Long awaited dream of the people in Kalahandi is soon going to be realised, locals said.

It may be noted here that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated a 220/322 KV grid substation at Baner in Kalahandi district via video conferencing in October this year. He also unveiled three 33 KV feeder lines at Baner, Ladugaon and Badkutru. With the opening of the grid, 121 villages of Jaipatna, Koksara and Kalampur blocks of the district will get direct power supply from Indravati hydropower project 20 years after its inception.

Besides, the projects will boost agriculture and industrialisation in the region. Till now, power generated from Indravati project is being directly supplied to four circuits in Bhubaneswar, Bhanjnagar, Narendrapur and Theruvali. Power is being supplied to Kalahandi from Theruvali through 132 KV grid at Kesinga. With the commissioning of the new grid substation at Baner, consumers in the district will get direct power from Indravati for the first time. This will ensure uninterrupted power supply to Kalahandi and provide a boost to mega lift irrigation projects and industries.

PNN