Kalahandi: Kalahandi police Sunday arrested a teacher for spreading rumours pertaining to coronavirus outbreak on social media.

The accused has been identified as Bindu Mahananda. He was arrested under the direction of Kalahandi SP Battula Gangadhar.

According to a source, the teacher had allegedly posted about a person being infected with coronavirus at Khaliakani village on social media. The report turned out to be fake during verification following which action was initiated against the teacher.

Earlier this week, Rayagada police arrested a person March 13 for spreading rumours about the disease on social media.

It may be mentioned here that the state government has prepared and issued ‘Odisha COVID-19 guidelines’ on basis of sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 which makes the act of spreading rumours a punishable offence under the law.

PNN