Bhawanipatna: 5T secretary VK Pandian and Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra Wednesday visited Kalahandi district in order to review the arrangements at an under-construction exclusive COVID-19 hospital in the district.

All the preparations for a 200-bed COVID-19 hospital at the premises of Kalahandi Engineering College have been finished by the district administration. The administration will open the hospital within 4 to 5 days, a source said.

The 5T Secretary along with Development commissioner inspected the facilities including the availability of medicines, ICU facility, isolation wards, etc at this special healthcare centre. They also held discussion with the medical staff.

Kalahandi collector Gavali Parag Harshad and SP Battula Gangadhar were present at the hospital during the review.

Notably, two positive cases have been reported from the district so far.