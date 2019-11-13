Bhubaneswar: The state government, Wednesday, in their statement to the Odisha Assembly, informed the House that they have encountered a total of 45,965 ineligible farmers enrolled under the KALIA scheme.

The statistics as furnished by the government hinted that the highest number of ineligible farmers enrolled under the scheme and found under the process of scrutiny belonged to Kalahandi. The district is said to have found a massive 2,838 farmers ineligible for the scheme.

According to the details furnished by the agriculture department before the House, many blocks from the district reported ineligible candidates in good numbers. The highest was reported from Dharamgarh Block of the district which witnessed a total of 585 such candidates which was followed by Narla block which reported 396 such cases. The third among this was from the Golamunda Block which saw 389 such cases.

The details as furnished by the state agriculture minister Arun Sahoo, the state witnessed more than 2,500 such ineligible beneficiaries from given districts. This includes Jajpur, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Ganjam. The second highest cases of such beneficiaries were reported from the Jajpur district.

In the Jajpur district many blocks reported higher cases of such candidates who were not fit to be a beneficiary of KALIA scheme, a flagship programme of the state government. According to the state agriculture department data, the Jajpur Block of the district saw the maximum of staggering 1,076 cases of such beneficiaries which was followed by the Barchana Block of the district which saw 515 such cases.

Government data hinted that after Kalahandi and Jajpur, Sambalpur district registered the third highest of 2,705 such cases of ineligible candidates for the scheme. Dhankuda Block of the district seemed to be the most erring as it reported 1,028 such cases. The list claims that Keonjhar and Ganjam were also in the top five list.

While Keonjhar reported the fourth highest of 2,658 such cases Ganjam reported 2,536 such cases. The least number of cases were shown from districts like Deogarh (219 cases), Gajapati (291), Sonepur (473) and Raygada (553).