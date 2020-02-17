Jharsuguda: Besides former MLA Anup Sai and his driver Bardhan Toppo, there is another accomplice in Kalpana Das and her daughter Babli’s murder case. Chkaradharnagar police in Chhattisgarh are now on the lookout for this third accused.

Chkaradharnagar police had arrested Sai’s driver Bardhan Friday night. Initially Bardhan denied his involvement in the mother-daughter duo murder case but later confessed to have helped Sai in eliminating Kalpana and her daughter.

Sunday police took Bardhan to the spot from where Kalpana and her daughter’s bodies were recovered. Two effigies were placed on the road and Bardhan recreated the scene how Kalpana and her daughter were killed mercilessly under the wheels of a car. The police have prepared a video of this scene recreation.

Besides demonstrating how they had killed Kalpana and her daughter, Bardhan also informed the police that Sai had another accomplice on that night.

Besides a Bolero, there was also Anup’s Innova at the crime scene, Bardhan informed police. So to find out who were present on the night of crime, a team of Chhattisgarh police has camped in Jharsuguda. Another team of Chhattisgarh police in plain clothes is said to be moving around Brajarajnagar area to lay its hand on the iron rod used in the crime and the Bolero. These cops are learnt to have asked Anup’s neighbours to get to know if the Bolero belonged to Sai or any of his relatives.

When contacted, Brajanarnagar police station IIC Nalita Modi said they were not aware of any Chhattisgarh police team being in Brajarajnagar area. “We were also not informed when Chhattisgarh police arrested Bardhan,” the IIC added.

This clearly indicates that Chhattisgarh police do not rely on Odisha police.

Kalpana’s residence at Bagharachaka here is found locked these days. Kalpana had bought this land in 2013. Ganesh Sahu, a contractor was engaged to construct the house. He used to take money from Kalpana and Anup. So it was evident that Anup was assisting Kalpana financially to get the house completed. However, later Sahu left the construction midway through and another contractor finished the construction. In 2015, Babli’s birthday was also celebrated in the same house. Till the arrest of Bardhan, her father Rudraksha Das, foster mother, widow sister-in-law had been living in the house. Their disappearance has raised many questions as well.

According to the police, one of Anup’s close relatives had prepared the blue print of this double murder. It is he who had chosen the spot for committing the crime. He had advised Anup that the place would be suitable to eliminate Kalpana and her daughter since the place becomes deserted after sunset.

While this close relative has been in fear, two of the noted leaders in the district have started apprehending trouble. Both Anup and the two leaders were aware of the fact that the former had been under the Chhattisgarh police scanner for six months before his arrest and one day he would be arrested. Knowing this, these two leaders had been trying to get Anup out of trouble. As of now, these two leaders are afraid of Anup. They might be thinking what would become of them if Anup reveals their names before the police. It was learnt that these two leaders have threatened Anup not to disclose their names to police. And Anup has also been telling the police that there is none involved in the crime except him and his driver.

Who is that relative? Who are the two leaders? What turn the double murder case is going to take in the days to come? These are some of the questions that have become the point of discussion in the town.

