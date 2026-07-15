Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Tuesday urged probationary officers of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS)-2023 batch to acquire comprehensive knowledge of Central and state welfare schemes and emerge as an effective bridge between the government and citizens.

Interacting with 31 OAS probationers at Abhishek Hall in Lok Bhavan, Kambhampati said administrative officers must have a firm grasp of policy objectives and a clear understanding of ground-level realities to ensure effective governance and efficient public service delivery.

He said in-depth knowledge of welfare programmes was essential for their effective implementation and to ensure the benefits of government schemes reached every eligible beneficiary.

The Governor advised the probationers to familiarise themselves with major welfare and social security initiatives, including the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Stressing that informed, proactive and responsive officers were key to strengthening the public service delivery system, Kambhampati also advised the probationers to enrol themselves in relevant social security schemes and encourage wider public participation in such programmes.

Turning to the prevailing economic challenges, the Governor highlighted the pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the country’s heavy dependence on crude oil imports.

He called for conscious behavioural changes at the individual level and advocated a gradual shift from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric mobility.

Linking clean mobility with renewable energy, Kambhampati underlined the importance of the PM Surya Ghar scheme and the potential of rooftop solar installations to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

He also informed the officers that Lok Bhavan was moving towards securing green certification in the near future.

Recalling India’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Governor said the country had successfully transformed challenges into opportunities through self-reliance, innovation and digital transformation.

Kambhampati also advocated prudence in discretionary expenditure, including gold purchases and foreign travel, and suggested reducing edible oil consumption to help ease pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.