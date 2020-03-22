Daringbadi: In a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Kandhamal district and police administration have been on rapid action mode, taking several measures, particularly in Daringbadi, which is a popular tourist destination.

While CrPc Section 144 is in place in Daringbadi, the police Saturday urged shopkeepers to down their shutters. A police team led by IIC Koushik Majhi Saturday morning went around the town to ensure that all the business establishments were closed.

The police closed shops, roadside eateries and makeshift kiosks in areas like Daringbadi, Simanbadi, Kirikuti, Parttamaha and Sriniketa. However, grocery shops, medicine stores and vegetable kiosks have been kept open.

Policemen were seen asking people gathered at market places or squares to go to their houses to avoid gathering.

IIC Majhi said all foreign liquors shops were closed Saturday. “If any trader was found ignoring the directions, stringent action as per law will be taken against him,” he informed.

And the police were seen taking people who were coming from other states from the bus stand itself to health centres for their medical tests.

Collector Brundha D is learnt to have been pulling all stops to ensure none from the district is affected by COVID-19.