Raikia: Following a family feud Friday night, a woman from Raikia block in Kandhamal district allegedly killed her two children by pushing them into a well. Later, she attempted to die by suicide.

According to a source, the woman has been identified as Bhagyalaxmi Patra. She entered into an altercation with her spouse M Rajesh Patra at night over some issue which is yet to be known.

The family feud took an ugly turn when Bhagyalaxmi left her husband’s house. The woman later jumped into a well along with her two children.

Rajesh started a frantic search at all possible locations after he could not find them at home after waking up Saturday morning. Later, he found his wife inside the well in critical condition, the source said.

On being informed, a team of Raikia fire services personnel rescued Bhagyalaxmi. Besides, bodies of their nine-year-old son and five-year-old daughter were also recovered from the deserted well.

Bhagyalaxmi was rushed to a nearby community health centre (CHC) at Raikia for treatment. However, both the kids had already died by the time help arrived.

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe which is underway, an official of Raikia police station informed.

PNN