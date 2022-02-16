Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut recently unveiled the trailer of the fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’. She shares her delight on hosting it and speaks about the concept of the show.

Kangana Ranaut says: “The spectacular launch of the show had piqued everyone’s curiosity, and the trailer is a testament of how bold, controversial and exciting it is going to be. I am happy to unveil the trailer in our country’s capital city, and I am equally thrilled and excited for foraying into the OTT space with such a unique and brilliant concept.”

She later expresses her gratitude to Ekta Kapoor, saying : “I want to thank my boss-lady Ekta, for always being by my side, and she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. So to all my fans out there, get ready for the most ‘fearless’ show ever.”

The show’s trailer features the daring host Kangana wearing a shimmery, glittery golden dress, holding a shiny baton in her hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana can be seen sitting on a luxurious, velvet throne in a sombre jail cell and says: “Living here is no less than a dream… a bad one, though! Walking through the jail corridor.”

Kangana states how dangerous the ‘Lock Upp’ world is, and it will be a nightmare! 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in Lock Upp for months and stripped of their amenities. Forget about fulfilling their high demands, and the contestants will be locked up in the show’s prison with people they can’t see eye-to-eye with. To avoid eviction, the celebrity contestants have no option but to reveal their dark secrets to the entire world.

Television czarina Ekta Kapoor says: “Unlike other reality shows, ‘Lock Upp’ is being launched on a massive scale and has all the elements that make for an entertaining reality show. The concept of the show is brilliant and never-seen-before, as you must have seen in the trailer, and I am sure that it will captivate the viewers and set a new standard for reality shows.”

‘Lock Upp’ will be airing from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.