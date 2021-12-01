New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to censor all future social media posts by actress Kangana Ranaut.

The plea filed by advocate Sardar Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal sought direction to instruct all social media platforms to censor, modify or delete Ranaut’s posts before allowing its official release, if it results in law-and-order problems in India.

The plea said Kangana has made these utterances on a public platform of social media like Instagram. “This post on Instagram in short means and infers ‘Sikh farmers as Khalistani Terrorists, upholds the genocide of 1984’, means that Sikhs should be treated as a lower race like unwanted mosquitoes and they need a Guru like Mrs. Indira Gandhi when the Eternal Guru of the Sikhs is Guru Granth Sahibjee,” said the plea.

The plea contended that such statements develop a sense of racial discrimination, hate based on different faiths and could lead to a lot of heated arguments on social media and have to potency of even riots, provocation and have all ingredients of the offences that these statements commit.

“The remarks are not only outrageous and blasphemous but also intend to cause riots, hurt religious sentiments, they are defamatory as well as portray Sikhs in a totally anti National manner. It also justifies the killing of innocent Sikhs. The remarks are totally against the unity of our country and the actress deserves a serious punishment at Law. They cannot be brushed aside or excused,” added the plea, filed through advocate Anil Kumar.

The plea seeks direction to the home ministry, IT ministry, TRAI and state police authorities of different states to take preventive action on Kangana’s social media posts.

The plea also sought a direction to transfer all the FIRs on the derogatory statements allegedly made by Kangana on Sikhs to the Khar police station in Mumbai.