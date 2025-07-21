New Delhi: The shooting of Rishab Shetty’s much-anticipated directorial “Kantara: Chapter 1” has concluded, the makers said Monday.

Slated to release in theatres worldwide October 2, the pan-India movie from Hombale Films is the prequel to 2022’s National Award-winning “Kantara”, also written and fronted by Shetty.

Production banner shared the news with a post on its official Instagram handle. The makers also released the BTS (behind the scenes) video from the set.

“Wrap Up… The Journey Begins. Presenting #WorldOfKantara ~ A Glimpse into the making. #KantaraChapter1 has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit. Can’t wait to see you all in theatres on October 2nd, as this legendary tale unfolds on big screens worldwide,” read the caption of the post.

The story of “Kantara” was set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka.

“Kantara”, which was mounted on a reported budget of Rs 16 crore, went on to earn over Rs 400 crore across the globe. It won the National Award for Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and earned Shetty his first best actor National Award at the 70th National Film Awards.

PTI